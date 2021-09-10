$102.76 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $102.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $435.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $488.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $478.11 million, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

GCMG opened at $11.51 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

