120,011 Shares in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of ZEPP opened at $10.36 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $284.23 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Zepp Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.