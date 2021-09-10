16,263 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.90. 371,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,635. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

