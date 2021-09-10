185,618 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

