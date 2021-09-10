$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $186.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.48 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%.

STMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $328.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.83 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.