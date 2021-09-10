$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

