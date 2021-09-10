$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

