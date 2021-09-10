$20.08 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $20.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.58 billion and the highest is $20.39 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.55 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

