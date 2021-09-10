24,447 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.