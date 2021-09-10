24,820 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by B B H & B Inc.

B B H & B Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.0% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. 432,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

