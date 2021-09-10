$253.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post sales of $253.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.80 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $994.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap One.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of SNPO opened at $21.03 on Friday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

