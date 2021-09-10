$26.63 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $26.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,686. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

