$263.04 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $263.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.38 million to $264.76 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.39 on Friday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.