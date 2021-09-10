275,000 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,620,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.25. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,372. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.