283,644 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 283,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $142.66. 16,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.