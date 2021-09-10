$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

APTV stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

