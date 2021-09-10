31,915 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 64.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 18.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.91 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

