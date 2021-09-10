$32.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $32.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.88 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.29 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of BABA opened at $167.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average is $213.50. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

