343,620 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Summit Hotel Properties makes up 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.32% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 50.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,461. The company has a market capitalization of $946.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

