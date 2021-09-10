$364.40 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce sales of $364.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.10 million to $365.70 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $318.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $203.64. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

