37,543 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NEO stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

