43,300 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Bank of America makes up 0.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,515,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

