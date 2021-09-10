4,394 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $451.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

