49,814 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 842,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,301,000 after buying an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 56,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 150,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $158.45. 453,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

