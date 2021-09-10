4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $39,964.68 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $39,964.68 and $3,204.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

