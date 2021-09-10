$50.62 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $50.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the lowest is $50.32 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $202.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

