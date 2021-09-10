$517.74 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $517.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.09 million to $520.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

