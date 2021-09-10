$530.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post $530.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.61 million to $532.10 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $410.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

