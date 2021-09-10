$530.72 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report sales of $530.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.41 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $51.01 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

