$530.72 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report sales of $530.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.41 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $51.01 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.