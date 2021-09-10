58,469 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,000. PPG Industries accounts for about 4.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. 9,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

