$60.61 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $60.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.91 million to $61.30 million. Materialise reported sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $238.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.33 million to $240.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.45 million, with estimates ranging from $262.99 million to $267.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

