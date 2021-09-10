$63.68 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $63.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $247.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYA. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYA stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

