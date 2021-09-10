672,235 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 672,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of MSD Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MSDA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.