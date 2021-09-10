$691.10 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post $691.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $120,193,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,566,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

