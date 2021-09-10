7,767 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.90 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

