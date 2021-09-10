$792.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $792.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

