8PAY Price Tops $0.13 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $685,565.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

