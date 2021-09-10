8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $769,563.05 and $565,681.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.