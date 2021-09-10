$966.34 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $966.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.10 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $626.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $583.41 and its 200-day moving average is $489.38.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.