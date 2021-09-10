A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.
The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43.
About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
