AAX Token (AAB) Market Cap Reaches $5.85 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $20,457.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AAX Token has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00059112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00164292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043265 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

