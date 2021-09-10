AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 1,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial Market and Automotive Market business segments. The Industrial Marget segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.