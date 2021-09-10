Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $2,969,182.40 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.