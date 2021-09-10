AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 84.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.69. 314,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

