Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 41.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $365.84 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $317.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.