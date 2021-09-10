Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
