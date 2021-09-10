Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

