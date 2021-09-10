Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $52.00 at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $6,418,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $269,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

