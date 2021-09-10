Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $52.00 at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $2,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $6,418,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $269,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
