Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. 2,874,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,214. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

