Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. 2,874,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,214. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
