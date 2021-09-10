Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,790 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of Acadia Healthcare worth $50,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 412,221 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

