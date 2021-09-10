Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.69.

Accenture stock opened at $341.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.32. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

